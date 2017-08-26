Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Fans remember Sir Bruce’s acting talent after Bedknobs And Broomsticks re-run

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 02:05 pm

Fans of Sir Bruce Forsyth have rediscovered the late star’s acting talents from his cameo role in 1971 movie Bedknobs And Broomsticks, which has been aired on television.

The film prompted a fresh wave of nostalgic tributes for the former Strictly Come Dancing presenter, with viewers saying they had “totally forgotten” about his appearance alongside Angela Lansbury as the villainous bookseller’s assistant, Swinburne.

The family favourite was broadcast on BBC Two on Saturday, just over a week after the TV legend’s death aged 89.

Sharnia commented on Twitter: “Completely 4got Bruce Forsyth was in Bedknobs & Broomsticks! Awww RIP Bruce aka Swinburne!”

Laurie added: “I’d totally forgotten Bruce Forsyth was in Bedknobs & Broomsticks alongside Angela Lansbury & David Tomlinson.”

Sir Bruce will be remembered by the BBC again when Strictly returns to screens for another series in two weeks.

Executive producer Louise Rainbow promised that the first show will open with a “heartfelt performance” dedicated to the star who hosted the show next to Tess Daly for a decade between 2004 and 2014.


