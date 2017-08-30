Fans miss Mary Berry as Bake Off viewers are divided over new line-up

Fans of the Great British Bake Off were divided over the new line-up of the show as it debuted on Channel 4.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding have replaced Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as hosts, while Prue Leith has replaced Mary Berry to judge alongside holdover Paul Hollywood.

Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

Many viewers felt like they were betraying Berry by tuning in, with one writing: “Still waiting for someone to wheel on a giant cake on #GBBO and for Mary Berry to jump out like “SURPRISE!” Just me? ”

Still waiting for someone to wheel on a giant cake on #GBBO and for Mary Berry to jump out like "SURPRISE!" Just me? pic.twitter.com/BU79KW1aCG — Jono Read (@jonoread) August 29, 2017

Another wrote: “If I watch #GBBO while eating a Mary Berry recipe Victoria sponge – that’s not disloyal is it?”

If I watch #GBBO while eating a Mary Berry recipe Victoria sponge - that's not disloyal is it? — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) August 29, 2017

Another said: “I want to watch #GBBO but I don’t want to watch #GBBO I feel if I do watch it Mary Berry will judge me.”

I want to watch #GBBO but I don't want to watch #GBBO I feel if I do watch it Mary Berry will judge me pic.twitter.com/Eq26SRJYo2 — Daniel (@ShropsDan) August 29, 2017

Another said: “Only 3 minutes into #GBBO on Channel 4 and I feel like I’m cheating on Mary Berry for watching!”

Only 3 minutes into #GBBO on Channel 4 and I feel like I'm cheating on Mary Berry for watching! pic.twitter.com/fR0C0uerMb — Sam Royden (@SamRoyden) August 29, 2017

Others mourned the absence of three quarters of the original line-up, with one fan tweeting: “Still wrestling with whether to watch #GBBO tonight….. I don’t want to feel like I’m cheating on Mel, Sue and Mary Berry.”

Me watching #GBBO without Mary, Mel and Sue pic.twitter.com/G3djbGWmhk — Mary Berry (@MaryBerryNOT) August 29, 2017

Another wrote: “Watching #GBBO its weird cause it looks the same, but its really not with Mary, Mel and Sue not been there”

Watching #GBBO its weird cause it looks the same, but its really not with Mary, Mel and Sue not been there — Samantha Plummer (@MrsSamPlummer) August 29, 2017

However other viewers embraced the change in line-up, with one writing: “Didn’t want to like it but I do. Prue, Sandi and Noel are fab!” and another said: “YAYYY! I loved #GBBO, Noel, Sandi, Prue and Paul were brilliant.”

Didn't want to like it but I do. Prue, Sandi and Noel are fab! #GBBO — Karen Dowey (@KarenDowey) August 29, 2017

YAYYY! I loved #GBBO, Noel, Sandi, Prue and Paul were brilliant 🍰🍰 — Roxy Le Roux-Whit (@MissLeRoux) August 29, 2017

Another said: “Prue and Sandi are perfect replacements. Barely tell the difference. Gonna take a while to get used to Noel,” as another wrote: “Yep, despite what most of my timeline is saying, #GBBO is great. Prue is perfect, Sandi is Sandi which I love and Noel great fun. YES!!”

Prue and Sandi are perfect replacements. Barely tell the difference. Gonna take a while to get used to Noel. #GBBO — Jack (@jackcrute) August 29, 2017

Yep, despite what most of my timeline is saying, #GBBO is great. Prue is perfect, Sandi is Sandi which I love and Noel great fun. YES!! 😊 — Alex Winters (@alexwinterstv) August 29, 2017

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.