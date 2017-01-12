Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Fans delighted as Ed Sheeran announces album release date

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 02:30 pm

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his third album ÷, pronounced divide, will be released on March 3.

The record is his follow-up to 2011′s + and 2014′s x.

It will be available to pre-order from midday on Friday.

Fans were delighted by the update.

And a number of Ed fanatics noticed he will release the long-awaited album on their birthday.

But not all fans are happy, and some think it is too long to wait.

Last week, Ed revealed Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, playing them live on the radio after a one-year hiatus.

