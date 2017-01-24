Ewan McGregor snubs Piers Morgan over host's remarks on women's marches

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor pulled out of his appearance on Good Morning Britain because of host Piers Morgan’s comments about the women’s marches.

Piers had previously voiced his displeasure at the protests which took place around the world, saying: “I’m planning a men’s march to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?”

Piers Morgan (Ian West/PA) Now T2 Trainspotting actor Ewan has tweeted that he was about to go on the ITV show – but decided not to when he discovered Piers was hosting.

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

Piers hit back:

A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward. https://t.co/z5HmkFASwM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

Vainspotting. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

He added on-screen on the ITV show: “Sorry that’s unprofessional. But you turn up. We are allowed to have different opinions in the world.

Ewan McGregor and his Trainspotting co-stars (Jane Barlow/PA) “Do we all just have to agree? Am I not allowed to express any dissent?

“What has (it) come to when actors are telling the world how they should think?”, he said, adding: “Get over yourself.”

Piers’ co-host Susanna Reid added:

Such a shame. Challenge views where there's difference. Would have liked to see that debate on air - it's an important one. #WomensMarch https://t.co/dSsMZ9mc46 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) January 24, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of people joined women’s marches in London and Washington DC as protests were held around the world following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Susanna Reid ( John Stillwell/PA) At least 500,000 people gathered for a rally outside the US Capitol building in Washington, while organisers said an estimated 100,000 descended on central London on Saturday as similar events were staged in Edinburgh, Bristol and cities across the US.

Celebrities showing their support included Madonna, Katy Perry, Drew Barrymore, America Ferrera and Michael Moore.

Madonna (Jose Luis Magana/AP) Piers had tweeted at the weekend that the title Women’s March was a “rather sexist label” and added: “Let’s be honest, ladies … today’s Women’s March is just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency.”

And he added: “Just need Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski to post bird-flipping topless selfies to support Women’s March for the farce to be complete.”