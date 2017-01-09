Everything you need to know about Golden Globe winner Claire Foy

British actress Claire Foy first came to public attention in the BBC’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’s Little Dorrit but it was her performances as two formidable queens that have cemented her place as a new Hollywood It girl.

She followed her turn as Anne Boleyn in the BBC’s award-winning Wolf Hall with a portrayal of a young Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s glossy, big-budget The Crown, a performance that scored her a Golden Globe.

Claire with her Globe (Chris Pizzello/AP) She beat off competition from fellow Netflix star Winona Ryder for her role in Stranger Things, as well as Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood, Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe and The Americans star Keri Russell for the gong for best performance by an actress in a television drama.

Born in Stockport in 1984, Claire, 32, appeared in two of a trio of one acts directed by Paul Miller at the National Theatre in London before she was cast as Amy Dorrit opposite Tom Courtenay and Matthew Macfadyen in the 2008 drama Little Dorrit.

Claire Foy (Dominic Lipinski/PA) She later starred opposite Nicolas Cage in Season Of The Witch and took on the role of Lady Persephone in the BBC revival of Upstairs Downstairs before teaming up with Wolf Hall director Peter Kosminsky to play a young woman who goes to present-day Israel/Palestine for The Promise.

Her performance as Anne Boleyn, opposite Damian Lewis and Mark Rylance in Wolf Hall, brought her a flood of critical praise and awards nominations but her role as the Queen in The Crown has catapulted her to the A-list.

Claire Foy as the Queen (Netflix) The Hollywood Reporter hailed the Netflix show as “a starmaker” for Claire while Variety praised her “clarity and phenomenal control”.

Claire, who is married to actor Stephen Campbell Moore, is expected to return to the royal role for further instalments of the Netflix drama but will also soon be seen in drama Breathe, opposite Andrew Garfield, Diana Rigg and Hugh Bonneville.