Everything about this Stranger Things SAG Awards speech is amazing, including Winona Ryder's face

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 03:27 am

The cast of Netflix’s smash hit Stranger Things had the whole SAG Awards audience on its feet when it won the best TV ensemble prize.

But it wasn’t just for the win, but for the incredible speech delivered by David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper.

David delivered an impassioned speech responding to Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, promising to “get past the lies, hunt monsters and shelter freaks”, which drew whoops and cheers from the crowd.

Be sure to keep an eye on Winona Ryder’s face as she stands next to David.

The cast were overjoyed by their surprise win, where they beat stalwart shows including Game Of Thrones and Downton Abbey.

The show will be back for season two later this year.

