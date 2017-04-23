Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Everyone’s in awe of how well Ant and Dec really know each other

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 04:11 pm

There was a lot of love for Ant and Dec last night, during the second installment of Britain's Got Talent.

Especially during one contestant’s rendition of 'A Musical, featuring Ant and Dec'.

But it wasn’t until the shows spin off, Britain's Got More Talent that the love exceeded all expectations.

The duo took part in a quiz segment of the show called Mastermind, each with each other as their specialist subject.

Would you know the name of the first album your best friend ever purchased? Or what they would have as a starter of their death-row meal?

Prepare to be wowed:

First up, Ant McPartlin:

Next, Declan Donnelly:

#bestiegoals.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Happy Days actress Erin Moran found dead at 56

Reality star's boyfriend arrested over nightclub acid attack

Cowell: I still have nightmares about burglary ordeal

Dance group Just Us stuns Britain's Got Talent viewers


Lifestyle

What to watch this week

Valberg is a hidden gem with skiing for all the family

Restaurant review: Cirillo’s, 140 Baggot Street, Dublin 2

Take a stroll through Ireland's heritage gardens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 