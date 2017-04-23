Everyone’s in awe of how well Ant and Dec really know each other

There was a lot of love for Ant and Dec last night, during the second installment of Britain's Got Talent.

Especially during one contestant’s rendition of 'A Musical, featuring Ant and Dec'.

But it wasn’t until the shows spin off, Britain's Got More Talent that the love exceeded all expectations.

The duo took part in a quiz segment of the show called Mastermind, each with each other as their specialist subject.

Would you know the name of the first album your best friend ever purchased? Or what they would have as a starter of their death-row meal?

Prepare to be wowed:

First up, Ant McPartlin:

Next, Declan Donnelly:

#bestiegoals.