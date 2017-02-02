Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Even celebrities are dying of excitement about Beyonce's pregnancy

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 08:56 am

Beyonce’s celebrity friends have all rushed to congratulate her as she announced she is pregnant with twins.

The singer revealed the news in an Instagram photo of her cradling her baby bump, and Rihanna, who was mentored by Beyonce’s husband Jay Z in her early career, shared the picture and wrote on Instagram: “So excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!!”

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

She added two angel emojis.

British singer Rita Ora, who used to be on Jay Z’s record label Roc Nation, also shared the photo:

And more of Beyonce’s celebrity fans piled on with their messages of excitement.

Beyonce and Jay Z already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

