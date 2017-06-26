Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Evanna Lynch talks about being JK Rowling's penpal before landing the role of Luna Lovegood

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 03:12 pm

Harry Potter star and our very own Evanna Lynch has spoken about how "empowering" she found the books as she battled an eating disorder, as fans celebrate 20 years since the first was published.

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone was first published on June 26 1997 and has since sold more than 450 million copies worldwide in 79 languages.

Long before the Louth native brought the role of Luna Lovegood to life, she became a pen pal with author JK Rowling after she was moved by the sensitivity of the characters in the books.

Lynch wrote to Rowling because she suffered with her own insecurities and struggles.

Speaking to Lorraine on her ITV show she said, "to see that was okay, that was empowering, so I wrote to her and she wrote back and we became pen friends before I got the role".

Lynch, who will soon be starring in the Irish play Disco Pigs at London's Trafalgar Studios, added that she has recovered from an eating disorder, saying: "I'm so happy it's all behind me, I'm grateful that it happened before I became part of the movies, that would have been difficult to deal with.

