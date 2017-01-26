Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Eurovision winner Cheryl Baker thinks Brexit may hinder the UK's chances in the singing competition

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:42 pm

Former Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker has said Britain’s decision to leave the EU may hinder Eurovision chances in this year’s competition.

Cheryl won the competition in 1981 with the British pop group with their single Making Your Mind Up.

As six former X Factor contestants prepare to battle it out on Friday night with a chance to represent Britain in this year’s Eurovision, Cheryl said she feared Brexit would stop other countries voting for the UK.

Former Bucks Fizz members Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston (Ian Nicholson/PA)
She told the Daily Mirror: “I think it could be detrimental.

“They will think, well ‘you want to be on your own, fine, we won’t vote for you’.”

But the singer backed the X Factor hopefuls, telling the newspaper: “I have listened to all six songs and the singers are great. Let’s look for the positives.

“They are all good songs. They can sing, are all pretty and are good-looking.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Bucks Fizz, Cheryl Baker,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Nadia Sawalha 'drops F-bomb on camera after defeat at TV awards'

Stars party into the night after the NTAs ... but who went home early for cheese on toast?

Sky scraps satellite dishes in the fight to keep customers

Did hungover Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield get the tattoos they promised?


Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 