Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Emmerdale's Adam Thomas wants a piece of the Robron success story

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 11:42 am

Adam Thomas is after some of Robron’s success and says he’s willing to start a romance with a man to get more screen time.

The Emmerdale star took a break from the ITV soap to take part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! at the end of last year, where he came third, but is expected to return to the Dales next month.

While chatting about what he hoped would happen to his character Adam Barton when he makes his comeback, Adam revealed he wasn’t against a change of affections for his character, who is married to Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins).

Adam Thomas plays Adam Barton in Emmerdale (ITV)
According to The Sun, he said: “Whoever’s gay seems to get a good storyline so I’m hoping Adam turns gay. I’m putting it out there. I’m not bothered about snogging another guy – I love guys.

“I’ve not kissed a guy, yet but there’s a first time for everything. If you’re gonna go there, go there. Life is a celebration. Make each day count as they said in Titanic.”

Robert and Aaron’s love story is a hit with viewers (ITV)
Adam seems to have been referring to the huge success of the storyline about his character’s brother-in-law Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Livesy’s (Danny Miller) relationship, which has kept viewers gripped and made them some of the most popular characters in the soap.

But when The Gay Times covered the story, Adam appeared to be surprised that he had been taken seriously.

However, his fans thought it could be a brilliant twist to the Robron plot and could see him with Aaron.

Watch this space – Adam may just have given the scriptwriters some food for thought.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Soaps, Aaron Livesy, Adam Barton, Adam Thomas, Emmerdale, ITV, Robert Sugden, Robron,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Katherine Heigl welcomes son over Christmas

DC Insider says Wonder Woman film is a disaster

Reese Witherspoon: 'Smurfette Syndrome' still rife in Hollywood

Bruce Springsteen tribute band pull out of Washington concert before inauguration show


Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Did this Kerry priest inspire the story of The Exorcist?

Peter Dowdall examines early growth at the garden of Hester Forde

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 