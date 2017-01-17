Emmerdale's Adam Thomas wants a piece of the Robron success story

Adam Thomas is after some of Robron’s success and says he’s willing to start a romance with a man to get more screen time.

The Emmerdale star took a break from the ITV soap to take part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! at the end of last year, where he came third, but is expected to return to the Dales next month.

While chatting about what he hoped would happen to his character Adam Barton when he makes his comeback, Adam revealed he wasn’t against a change of affections for his character, who is married to Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins).

Adam Thomas plays Adam Barton in Emmerdale (ITV) According to The Sun, he said: “Whoever’s gay seems to get a good storyline so I’m hoping Adam turns gay. I’m putting it out there. I’m not bothered about snogging another guy – I love guys.

“I’ve not kissed a guy, yet but there’s a first time for everything. If you’re gonna go there, go there. Life is a celebration. Make each day count as they said in Titanic.”

Robert and Aaron’s love story is a hit with viewers (ITV) Adam seems to have been referring to the huge success of the storyline about his character’s brother-in-law Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Livesy’s (Danny Miller) relationship, which has kept viewers gripped and made them some of the most popular characters in the soap.

But when The Gay Times covered the story, Adam appeared to be surprised that he had been taken seriously.

However, his fans thought it could be a brilliant twist to the Robron plot and could see him with Aaron.

@adamthomas21 @GayTimesMag It about time tbh. The sexual tension between him and Aaron was 🔥 — Adam (@AllAdzUp) January 17, 2017

Watch this space – Adam may just have given the scriptwriters some food for thought.