Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Emmerdale fans can't get enough of the Robron kiss

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 08:53 pm

Love was in the air in Thursday’s episode of Emmerdale, with plenty of the villagers puckering up to their dream dates.

But while the big storyline was Kerry and Dan working things out and declaring undying love for each other, what the fans really cared about was a Robron PDA.

Robron featured in Thursday night’s Emmerdale (ITV)
Robert and Aaron’s romance has largely taken place behind closed doors so far, but they enjoyed a smooch in front of the whole pub – and viewers were cheering them on.

It’s what fans of the couple have been waiting to see for months.

However, there’s still a little trouble in paradise as the couple argued over a work trip to Vegas versus a dirty weekend in Manchester – but surely love will win out?

Let’s take a look at that landmark moment again…

Looks like we’re all a little bit in love now.

Emmerdale, please say there are happy times ahead for Robron in 2017.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Soaps, Emmerdale, ITV, Robron,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Tina Moore is more than a little impressed by Michelle Keegan's Essex accent

Shane Richie Jnr: I'm supporting my mum by changing my name

Sally Phillips doing Gangnam Style and everything else you need to know about the return of Lip Sync Battle UK

Kevin Kennedy and Davina McCall share how they buried their heads in the sand over addiction


Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 