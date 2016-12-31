Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Emma Watson's singing debut as Belle upstaged by her own doll

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:39 pm

Emma Watson’s big debut singing as Belle in Beauty And The Beast has been leaked – by a toy of her character.

The doll, sold by Toys ‘R’ Us, is a singing Belle and seems to be voiced by a clip from Emma’s part in the upcoming live action version of the Disney classic which had not yet been heard.

Emma Watson in Beauty And The Beast’s first trailer (2016 Disney Enterprises/YouTube grab)
In fact, the movie’s producer Jack Morrissey seemed to confirm what had happened when he posted the sound clip on Instagram captioned: “Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R’ Us…”

A day later, he added a much clearer version of Emma singing the track Something There, which shows off her beautiful voice.

He wrote: “Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson? singing “Something There” from @Disney’s @BeautyandtheBeast.”

It seems as though Emma has yet another talent to add to her list – we can’t wait to hear more of her as Belle.

:: Beauty and the Beast is due to be released in cinemas on March 17.

