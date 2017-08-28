Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Emma Watson named most influential celebrity

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 09:40 am

Emma Watson has been named the celebrity who most inspires and influences teenagers in a new poll.

The Harry Potter actress, 27, was picked from a list of stars which included celebrities such as Cheryl, Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Zayn Malik.

Both girls and boys selected Watson from the line up of 43 actors, musicians, fitness personalities, YouTubers and reality stars.

The research was commissioned by youth empowerment programme National Citizen Service (NCS) and conducted by ICM, with 1000 young people taking part.

Many cited Watson’s feminist stance as the reason she is so inspiring.

One respondent said: “She uses the power and fame she gained from the Harry Potter series to speak about important issues like feminism.”

Another stated: “She’s a big feminist. She frequently speaks out on sexism and other discrimination issues such as racism and homophobia, and what she says really inspires me.”

The research also found that “feminist” is now the top tribe for teenage girls (29%), outranking labels such as “sporty” (10%) or “bookworm” (19%).

 

@oursharedshelf's March & April book is #WomenWhoRunWiththeWolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estes ??

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

NCS marketing director Natasha Kizzie said: “The rise of internet feminism and increasingly politically engaged youth has brought these issues to the forefront of the news agenda, and the ‘Emma Watson effect’ has done brilliant things for the cause.

“She inspires young people to never limit their expectations of what they can achieve on the basis on their gender.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Entertainment, UK, Movies, Showbiz, Watson, UK, Emma Watson, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Your complete guide to Electric Picnic 2017

Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello stage stunt at MTV VMAs proves divisive

Game Of Thrones season finale leaves fans shaken and elated

Geri Horner shares video of cut face after being attacked by cat


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 