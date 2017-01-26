Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Emma Stone joined by A-list cast for Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue cover

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 03:55 pm

Why go for just one cover star when you can fit half of Hollywood on the front of your mag?

Vanity Fair have released their annual Hollywood Issue’s cover photos, and 2017 is a particularly stunning year.

Natalie Portman has a very well-dressed bump in the shoot (Ian West/PA)
The likes of Oscar nominees Emma Stone and Ruth Negga grace the glossy, as does a heavily pregnant Natalie Portman and film queens Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong’o and Dakota Johnson.

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning joined Greta Gerwig, Naomi King and Janelle Monae for the shoot, which includes some seriously stylish awards season-worthy gowns.

Vanity Fair posted all three parts of the cover to Instagram with the caption: “Introducing the wonder women of the 2017 Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue—starring Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, @LupitaNyongo, Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, @DakotaFanning, @ElleFanning, @DakotaJohnson, Greta Gerwig, @AjaNaomi_King, and @JanelleMonae.”

Their account also included an Instagram Story that gave an uninterrupted look at the whole photo.

It’s hard to see how any other cover will compete with that for stars per square inch.

