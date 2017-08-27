Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Eminem blocks TV coverage of Reading set

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 07:48 am

Eminem has banned BBC coverage of his Reading Festival set.

The US rapper is headlining Saturday night at the annual music event, but requested that the BBC, who have been covering it, left his performance alone.

BBC Music told fans that they would not be able to offer any Eminem coverage.

Eminem
Eminem at his last Reading Festival performance (Yui Mok/PA)

They tweeted: “Unfortunately we will not be bringing you coverage of Eminem at #ReadingFestival, he has asked us not to broadcast his set.”

Love The Way You Lie star Eminem will also perform at the Leeds leg of the festival on Sunday night, where the same ban is expected to apply.

Fans of the rapper were upset to find out that they would not get to see him perform if they were not at the festival.

One person tweeted: “I wana see Eminem why isn’t it on BBC live stream??????”

Someone else wrote: “I can hear the @Eminem set at #ReadingFestival whilst sat in my bedroom and actually gutted I couldn’t see it.”

Reading Festival
The rapper is headlining Reading Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Another fan added: “Eminem once again not allowing his set to be televised.. disappointing to say the least.”

The star also appeared at the festival in 2013 and would not allow TV coverage of his set then, either.


