Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Elton John's husband David Furnish becomes British citizen

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 03:29 pm

Filmmaker David Furnish has become a British citizen, praising the UK’s “spirit of acceptance, tolerance and diversity”.

David, who is married to Elton John, is Canadian but has been living in the UK for 27 years and has now become a dual passport holder for both countries.

The 54-year-old posted a photo to his Instagram page showing himself and the couple’s young sons Zachary and Elijah holding hands as they face a portrait of the Queen and a Union Flag.

He captioned the photo: “A very emotional morning for me. This morning, I was sworn in as a British citizen.

“As an immigrant, I moved to the UK more than 27 years ago. I was welcomed with open arms.

“This spirit of acceptance, tolerance and diversity has allowed me to achieve a life beyond my wildest dreams.

David Furnish (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
“I am a very blessed man, and I am extremely proud to now carry both British and Canadian passports. GBCA @eltonjohn #ShareTheLove.”

David and Elton began their relationship in 1993 and had a civil partnership on December 21, 2005, the first day that the ceremony could be performed in England, then converted it into a marriage in 2014.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz UK, David Furnish, Elton John,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dominic Monaghan and friends love playing Lord Of The Rings, too

Rock stars pay tribute as Asia frontman John Wetton dies of cancer at 67

Pharrell and his wife just had triplets

Nicolas Cage attended a Nicolas Cage film marathon


Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 