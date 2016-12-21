Elton John and David Furnish's sweet anniversary messages for each other

Elton John and David Furnish have celebrated some notable dates in their relationship with a couple of romantic posts on Instagram.

The music icon, 69, and his filmmaker partner, 54, pretty much simultaneously shared their social media posts on the anniversary of both their civil partnership and wedding anniversary.

The long-term couple entered into a civil partnership back in 2005 and on the same date in 2014 – less than a year after same-sex marriage was legalised in the UK – they converted this into a legal marriage.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish mark two special anniversaries (Greg Allen AP/PA Images) Along with a snap of the pair of them smiling broadly, Sir Elton wrote: “Today is our Civil Partnership and Wedding Anniversary.

“I am so grateful to live in a country that acknowledges and supports same sex relationships. David and I feel very blessed. After 23 years together, we are blissfully happy. Love is universal. @davidfurnish #ShareTheLove.”

Today is our Civil Partnership and Wedding Anniversary. I am so grateful to live in a country that acknowledges and supports same sex relationships. David and I feel very blessed. After 23 years together, we are blissfully happy. Love is universal. @davidfurnish #ShareTheLove A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:54am PST

David shared another snap, going for an arty vibe with the black and white portrait of the two, and added his own message for his other half.

He wrote: “23 years ago when I met this extraordinary man, I never dreamed that one day I would be able to legally marry the man I love.

23 years ago when I met this extraordinary man, I never dreamed that one day I would be able to legally marry the man I love. 2 years ago that dream became a reality. I want to thank everyone that fought to make that dream possible. I also want to thank all the wonderful friends and family who loyally stand by us and support us every day. @eltonjohn @whereloveisillegal #ShareTheLove A photo posted by David Furnish (@davidfurnish) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:03am PST

“2 years ago that dream became a reality. I want to thank everyone that fought to make that dream possible.

“I also want to thank all the wonderful friends and family who loyally stand by us and support us every day. @eltonjohn @whereloveisillegal #ShareTheLove.”

Elton and David have been together since 1993 and have two sons together, Zachary Jackson Levon and Elijah Joseph Daniel.