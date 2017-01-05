Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ellen DeGeneres speaks out on Kim Burrell ban

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 08:14 pm

Ellen DeGeneres has spoken out against Kim Burrell again, explaining to her chat show’s audience why she was uninvited to perform.

The presenter had already tweeted that she had withdrawn her invitation to the gospel star to sing on her show alongside Pharrell Williams, but spoke about it again to her fans who were in the studio.

Kim had referred to gays and lesbians as “perverted” in a church sermon, with a recording of it circulating online, which led to her ban from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen with her wife Portia (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Ellen said: “I didn’t think that it was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform.”

Ellen, who is married to actress Portia de Rossi, spoke of having suffered “a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love”.

She also voiced surprise that Kim, as an African-American woman, would engage in prejudice.

Pharrell, who performed alone, said: “The world is a beautiful place. But it doesn’t work without inclusion and empathy.”

