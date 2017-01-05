Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ellen DeGeneres pays a moving tribute to Carrie Fisher

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 10:34 am

Ellen DeGeneres has honoured Carrie Fisher on her chat show, saying “I miss you”.

The talk show host, 58, spoke of her love for her friend, who was a frequent guest on the US show.

“I knew her for a long time. She has been on the show many times and the last time was just a month ago. I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard,” she said.

Ellen DeGeneres (David Jensen/PA)
“She was smart. She was funny. She was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her.”

Ellen played a montage of appearances on her show by the late Star Wars actress, who died in hospital on December 27, at the age of 60.

“I miss you Carrie. I love you,” Ellen said.

Carrie Fisher.
Carrie Fisher (Ian West/PA)

The star died four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died from a suspected stroke aged 84 just a day after her daughter.

They will be buried together at the Hollywood Hills’ Forest Lawn Memorial Park following a joint funeral.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Showbiz World, Carrie Fisher, Ellen DeGeneres,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Leonardo DiCaprio will take to the stage as presenter at the Golden Globes

Jim Carter: Cast have been asked to keep dates free for Downton film

Watch how Neil Patrick Harris terrified his children for his new TV show

Mariah Carey sizzles in gold swimming costume while on holiday in Aspen


Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 