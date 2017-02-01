Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ellen DeGeneres has reacted to Beyonce's baby news in the best way possible

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 10:42 pm

When Beyonce announced she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, the world reacted with over-the-top, giddy joy.

As fans competed on the internet to create the funniest memes and one-liners and celebratory messages for Queen Bey, one person in particular was crafting something so special, it would blow the rest of them out of the water.

Enter Ellen DeGeneres.

The hilariously brilliant TV host shared a photoshopped version of Beyonce’s announcement picture – a sweet snap of herself in underwear against a floral backdrop in a veil, cradling her blossoming bump – with her OWN face on it.

This picture has to be seen to be believed, but here it is, in all its wonderful, parody-friendly glory.

Along with the picture, Finding Dory star Ellen simply wrote: “Me too!”

Plenty of other stars have come out to congratulate music’s hottest couple, including Rihanna, who reposted Bey’s picture on Instagram and wrote: “So excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @beyonce and my big bro Jay!!!”

Singer Neyo did the same, writing: “SCREAMING CONGRATS MAMA!!! @beyonce May your 2 new additions be healthy and just as smart and beautiful as their parents. #beyoncépregnantwithtwins.”

And then there was the doyenne of all things Twitter – Chrissy Teigen.

Bow down, everyone.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Beyonce, Ellen DeGeneres, Jay-Z,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Leonardo DiCaprio will return to the Oscars ... but as a presenter

Where in the World returns to RTÉ for one night only and you could be on it

Kim Kardashian: I'm definitely not pregnant!

The Kite Runner cast speak out against Trump's immigration ban


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 