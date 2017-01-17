Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Elizabeth Hurley has reminded us how flawless she is in a swimsuit at 51

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 07:00 pm

If you’re still feeling less-than-perfect after the Christmas and New Year splurge, perhaps it’s best not to cast your eyes on Elizabeth Hurley’s Instagram right now.

The actress and model has just shared a rather lovely gif of herself in a swimsuit, reminding us all how perfectly flawless she is.

Let’s not forget, she is 51.

#fb #Maldives @chevalblancrandheli @elizabethhurleybeach #olympiaonepiece 😘😘😘 #takemeback

A video posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

In the minuscule clip, the Royals actress can be seen reclining on a sun-lounger in a retro strapless navy blue swimsuit, her trim figure and long, toned legs on full display.

Although she’s not on a beach holiday at the minute – she’s recently been in Milan for Men’s Fashion Week – it can’t have been too long ago.

Along with the snap she wrote: “#fb #Maldives @chevalblancrandheli @elizabethhurleybeach #olympiaonepiece #takemeback.”

Liz has never been shy about showing off her stunning, seemingly ageless physique on her busy social media page – well, she does have her own swimwear range.

Take me back #maldives @chevalblancrandheli @elizabethhurleybeach 💋

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

New Saltwater Bikini shot at @velaaprivateisland #maldives @elizabethhurleybeach 💋💋💋

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Our new Painted Lady bikini, coming early 2017 @elizabethhurleybeach #maldives @chevalblancrandheli

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Just let that all sink in.

