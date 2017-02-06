Elbow set for second number one album with Little Fictions

British rock group Elbow are on course to score a second chart-topping album with their latest release.

Little Fictions, released on Friday, will top the Official Albums Chart if sales and streams continue at their current rate.

The record has shifted 28,000 copies since its release and could mirror the success of the band’s last studio album, The Take Off And Landing Of Everything, which gave the alt-rockers their first number one.

Elbow (Ian West/PA) The soundtrack from Hollywood hit La La Land will be knocked down to third at the current rate, with rock group Black Star Riders on course to hit second with their new release Heavy Fire.

And fellow new release Safe In Sound by Lower Than Atlantis could go straight in at four ahead of Pete Tong’s Classic House.

On course for sixth is Process, the debut release by British singer-songwriter Sampha, who last year featured on Frank Ocean and Kanye West’s albums.

And Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl half-time performance on Sunday night has seen her fourth studio album, Joanne, soar 61 places to 27.

Lady Gaga (Patrick Semansky/AP/PA) In the singles charts, Ed Sheeran continues his dominance of the top two places with Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill. The two tracks will mark a fifth consecutive week at the first and second spots if still in position on Friday.

The rest of the top five looks to remain as it was aside from Rag ‘N’ Bone Man whose Human goes from seventh to fifth.

Meanwhile, grime artist Stormzy’s new track, Big For Your Boots, is on course to claim this week’s highest new entry with the song currently placing at eight in the Official Singles Chart.