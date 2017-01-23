Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Eight housemates up for eviction from Celebrity Big Brother house

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 11:09 pm

Nearly all of the Celebrity Big Brother housemates are up for the next eviction.

The housemates have delivered their latest round of nominations, which were screened to the house.

Afterwards it was revealed that Nicola McLean, Kim Woodburn, Jessica Cunningham, Stacy Francis, Jamie O’Hara, Speidi, Jedward and Coleen Nolan are facing the chop.

Stacy Francis (Channel 5)
Only Bianca Gascoigne, Calum Best and James Cosmo have escaped.

Irish twins Jedward took the news particularly badly, sulking as they heard that several fellow contestants, including Coleen, Nicola and Bianca, had nominated them.

Screening the nominations proved to be the trigger for yet another row between Kim and Nicola, who erupted when she heard the cleaner tell Big Brother in the Diary Room that she was a liar.

They start to argue when Nicola asks what she ever lied about, but Kim insists she needs to accept the nominations, telling Nicola: “I will not rise to your bait.”

