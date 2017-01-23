Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video is here

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 11:44 am

Ed Sheeran has officially released the video for his brand new hit single, ‘Castle on the Hill’.

The song, which he describes as his “love song for Suffolk”, tells the story of Ed’s childhood and describes his feelings about returning home.

The entire video was filmed in his hometown of Framlingham at the end of last year and features local actors and residents of the area.

Teasing the video on his social media platforms last night, Ed posted a clip of himself in a local farm with the main actor in the video, who appears to be his doppelganger.

“My dad had a bit of fun a couple of years after I was born,” Ed jokes.

“Because he does look quite similar.”

So, without futher ado:

