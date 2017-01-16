Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill sung as gaeilge may be better than the original

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 12:21 pm

With only 45 days until Ed Sheeran’s new album, Divide hits our devices we are looking for any reason to distract ourselves.

And keeping within the theme of the ‘full-on Irish’ album, we’ve found just the thing.

Irish band Seo Linn, mostly known for their work with Coláiste Lurgan and RTÉ’s centenary concert, have covered Ed’s Castle on a Hill as gaeilge.

No offence Ed but we think it could be better than the original.

Although Ed doesn’t shy away from the fact he loves the Irish language, even recording his track Thinking Out Loud as gaeilge for Conradh na Gaeilge’s album, Ceol 2016.

Seo Linn also added the lyrics to their video, just in case Ed wants to sing along.

Here’s hoping Ed's track Galway Girl on the new album has a cuplá focal included.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Adele, James Bay and Stormzy named among Europe's most influential artists

Lord Sugar 'in perfect health' after heart stent operation

Here’s how you could still see U2 in concert

Whoopi Goldberg is 'giving Trump a chance' ... because she has to


Lifestyle

Meet eight Irish heroes who stood out in 2016

Forget about Blue Monday - it was made up by a holiday company to sell winter breaks

Drag pioneer Mr Pussy has fond memories of performing in Cork

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 