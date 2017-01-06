Ed Sheeran will play brand new music on radio breakfast show

Singer Ed Sheeran will be playing some of his new music for the first time as he takes on the role of radio show host for the day.

The Photograph singer, 25, will join Scott Mills for the Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Friday morning with a special treat for his fans.

It will mark a comeback for Ed, who took a year-long hiatus from music releases and social media over 2016.

In an Instagram post at the end of 2015, he wrote: “I’m taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while, I’ve had such an amazing ride over the last 5 years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I’m taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed.”

Please read x A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Dec 12, 2015 at 10:29pm PST

He also promised fans that a third album was in the making and that it would be “the best thing I have made thus far”.

Sheeran’s new album is expected to be entitled ÷, following the huge success of + in 2011 and × in 2014.

On Monday he appeared on his Twitter page for the second time in over a year, posting a short video of himself holding up a sign reading: “New music coming Friday!!”

He has since posted a number of cryptic clues, including videos of lyrics…

When I was six years old I broke my leg... pic.twitter.com/IDIoHf5h8b — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 3, 2017

…and the date: “6th January 5am GMT.”

6th January 5am GMT | midnight ET x pic.twitter.com/azkW2x2OBE — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 2, 2017

