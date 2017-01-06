Ed Sheeran treats fans to TWO new singles

By Steve Neville

Last week Ed Sheeran's announced he was set to end of his break from music and release new music in 2017.

And today Sheeran fans have woken up to find two brand new songs released by the 25-year-old.

After a week of teasers, Sheeran took to Twitter to say that because he had been away for so long, he was releasing two new singles.

Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one - Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You https://t.co/QuZMnEhS8P pic.twitter.com/VCznN8nLd4 — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 6, 2017

You can listen to Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You below.

And people were impressed with the new songs.

Man like @EdSheeran back with two tunes like it's nothing! Already played Shape Of You about 5 times! Big! Well done fella welcome back 👏🏽 — Marvin Humes (@MarvinHumes) January 6, 2017

The best thing about being awake at 5am Jet-lagged was being able to listen to @edsheeran's new music 👍🏻😍🌟🎼 — Tanya Burr (@TanyaBurr) January 6, 2017

shape of you by ed sheeran 😍 — Matthew (@beansmatyuu) January 6, 2017

This new Ed Sheeran music is 🔥🔥🔥 #WelcomeBackEd — Zach Nelson (@ZachNelsonMusic) January 6, 2017

Forget new year, new me! NEW YEAR, NEW ED SHEERAN MUSIC 😭😭😭 — Taylor Baxter (@itsTaylorBaxter) January 6, 2017

You did it again! AGAIN! Shape of You - so inspired, and beautiful. Bravo @johnnymcdaid and @edsheeran. Love you boys. But mostly you JMD. 💋 — Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) January 6, 2017

Sheeran was on BBC Radio 1 this morning and he spoke about what to expect from the rest of the album.

Talking about the acoustic songs on Divive! pic.twitter.com/f9KygJXzO0 — Ed Sheeran Updates (@EdSheeran_EU) January 6, 2017

He also mentioned how Shape Of You was almost given away before he decided to keep it for himself.

Welcome back, Ed.