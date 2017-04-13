Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran to play the second of two sold out gigs in Dublin tonight

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 03:54 pm

Ed Sheeran plays the second of two sold out gigs in the Three Arena tonight.

Almost 10,000 people are expected, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

He brought Galway to a standstill on Tuesday where he was filming the video for his number one single Galway Girl.

These fans said he brought the house down last night.

"It was amazing, it was the best night of my life. I've been a fan of his since I was 11.

"There were so many good bits."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ed sheeran, dublin, music, three arena,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

LISTEN: Tommy Tiernan stars in Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl video

Justin Bieber named most influential pop star over Beyonce and Adele

Kim Kardashian West stuns in a curve-hugging gold dress at premiere

WATCH: Ed Sheeran surprises fans at Dublin cinema


Lifestyle

‘It took eight years to get a correct diagnosis for HS’

Giving up Tinder for Lent: the struggle was real

Pretender to the throne of 'The King'

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 