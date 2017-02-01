Ed Sheeran shows off 'Galway' tattoo in his newest video

Ed Sheeran is back with a bang and people just can’t get enough of him.

Turns out, he can’t get enough of us here in Ireland either.

Shortly after his comeback he announced that he’s written two ‘full-on Irish’ songs for his forthcoming album, Divide as well as announcing two Dublin dates as part of his European tour.

But now he's taken his love to the next level by showing off his Irish themed tattoo in his newest music video.

The four-minute video sees Sheeran training to be a boxer and includes multiple shots of him topless with his body-sleeve of tattoos on display.

What do we have here?

It’s a signpost to Galway and a what looks like a sign to a pub named Mulligans.

Ed Sheeran has previously said in an interview with GQ that each time he gets a tattoo it’s to represents something that he is proud of.

We can only imagine it's a little nod to his busking days.

@edsheeran Ed Sheeran busking outside Treasure Chest Galway on William Street, aged 14, 2005 pic.twitter.com/N8W5uSEwKc — Kerry O' Sullivan (@gowestireland) December 22, 2014

The sixth track on Ed's new album, Divide also pays tribute to the Connacht city.