Ed Sheeran says he will ‘always stick up’ for Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran has said he will “always stick up” for his good friend and fellow singer Taylor Swift.

Sheeran, 26, and Swift, 27, have been firm friends since he toured with her in 2013.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Sheeran also revealed he “hooked up” with some of her famous friends in the early days of their friendship.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran during Capital FM’s Summertime Ball in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA Archive)

He told The Sunday Times Magazine: “She would be there if everything ended for me. Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense.”

“She’s omnipresent because she’s the most famous woman in the world, so she can’t make the decision to not be in the press,” he added, “I always stick up for Taylor.”

The duo recorded hit song Everything Has Changed and Swift was one of his most staunch supporters and fans earlier this year when he started releasing new music from his third studio album, ÷ (Divide).

OH MY GOD OKAY ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 6, 2017 at 3:55am PST

As his single Shape Of You was released, she posted an excited message and picture to her more than 100 million Instagram followers with the caption: “Oh my god. Okay its happening. Everybody stay calm.”

On his romantic interludes with her friends when he was touring with her, he told the magazine: “Taylor’s world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy … I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f*** did that happen?'”

The singer now has a serious girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, who he has been dating since 2015, reports say.

“It’s awesome meeting famous people,” Sheeran told the magazine, “But that’s not life. That’s not reality. One day this will end.

“And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant is Cherry. I should just enjoy this while it’s there but not let it become my reality. Because that’s not the reality I want to live in.”

Sheeran was recently recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list where he received an MBE for services to music and charity.

In December 2016 he returned from a year-long break before releasing his new album in March, which is still dominating the UK music charts.

He will close Glastonbury festival this evening.