Ed Sheeran originally wrote new song for Rihanna

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 10:26 am

Ed Sheeran has revealed he penned his new song for Rihanna before changing his mind and keeping it for himself.

The 25-year-old star played his new tracks – Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You – on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

He said Shape Of You had been intended for the R&B star.

Ed Sheeran (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ed told the Breakfast Show that he realised the lyrics weren’t right for her.

“I started writing lyrics like ‘putting Van the Man (Van Morrison) on the juke box’ and thought ‘she’s not really going to sing that’,” he said.

“We decided halfway through that this would work for me.”

Ed kept schtum on reports that he is headlining the next Glastonbury festival.

Asked if he would be taking a large entourage to the event, he told Scott Mills: “I don’t know what you’re talking about!”

He also said he no longer names his guitars.

“I’ve stopped naming them because I just used to break them the whole time and you can’t name things you’re going to kill.”

