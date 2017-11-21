Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran leads all-star Top Of The Pops Christmas line up

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Chart topper Ed Sheeran will perform on the Top Of The Pops Christmas Day special.

The singer-songwriter will complete a festive line up including Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit, Rita Ora and The Script, who will all take to the stage for the one hour BBC special.

Sheeran’s third album, Divide, was released in March 2017, and included hits Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill.

 

?Just over 24 hours and ÷ is released !?

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

He will also appear on the Top Of The Pops New Year special, alongside James Arthur, Craig David featuring Bastille and Paloma Faith.

Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates will present the two specials.


