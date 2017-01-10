Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran is looking for Irish dancers for his new ‘full-on Irish music’ video

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 10:02 am

Not only is Ed Sheeran back, he’s back and he has gone full Irish.

The singer, who is not shy about his love for Ireland and everything Irish, has written two “full-on Irish” songs for his new album, ÷ [Divide].

One is about Wexford, where his nan hails from and still lives today and one is about Galway.

Speaking to 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott, Ed said that he believes one track will definitely “explode in Ireland”.

He recorded a track with Belfast group, Beoga - and for those not familiar with the famous Trad musicians, trust us, this is a match made in heaven.

So much so, Ed said that he won’t be able to play another song in Ireland again “because that one will just be the song”.

Wait, it gets better.

He also said that he should be over on our shores very soon and will definitely be shooting a video for one of the songs here, AND needs proper ‘ceilí’ dancers.

Oh Ed, we missed you.

