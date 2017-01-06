Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran: I built a studio on a cruise ship to record new music

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 10:05 am

Ed Sheeran has told how he installed a recording studio on a cruise ship – to record new tracks.

The star, 25, took a year-long hiatus from the music scene and social media in 2016, but is back with two new tracks – Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You.

He confirmed that he recorded some of his new album on the Queen Mary 2.

Ed Sheeran poses with fans outside the BBC Broadcasting House ahead of his appearance on Radio 1 (Victoria Jones/PA)
“I got the Queen Mary 2 boat over and built a studio in that because Benny (Benny Blanco), who made the album, refuses to fly,” he told the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

“We weren’t allowed to eat because you have to have a suit… You have to wear a dinner jacket to eat.

“And my biggest market in the world is the Philippines and every staff member on the boat was Filipino so I just had a wave of people come to my room every five minutes asking for selfies, so I spent my whole time taking pictures with Filipino people…”

Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)
He said the recording studio was dismantled when they left.

“We built one that you could break down easily… I think it was in the freezer room… the ship went from New York to Southampton.”

