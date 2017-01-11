Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran has tweeted his album tracklist and it’s very disappointing

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 11:20 am

First he released not one but two songs off his new album, Divide then he blessed us with the news that two of the other songs on the album are “full-on Irish” and now, he has released the album tracklist.

And we’re not gonna lie, we’re a little disappointed.

Do you see it?

Yup, looks like the sixth track on the album is Galway Girl.

Could it be a cover of the Steve Earle and Sharon Shannon classic?

Fingers crossed we’ve jumped the gun and he has created a brand-new Galway theme tune.

Although let’s be honest it couldn’t be any worse than this:

Talk about messing with our emotions, Ed.

