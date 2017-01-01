Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran has big news to share…

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 01:16 pm

Ed Sheeran has announced the end of his break from music, with new material arriving on Friday.

The singer-songwriter, 25, posted a video on Twitter in which he waves to fans while smiling and holding up a piece of white A4 paper with the words “New music coming Friday!!” scrawled on it.

Ed Sheeran (Brian Lawless/PA)
He then puts the sheet of paper in his mouth and drops it.

The star announced a year ago that he was “taking a break… to travel the world and see everything I missed”, but promised fans he would be back with his third album, which he called “the best thing I have made so far”.

He also announced he would disappear from “my phone, emails and all social media for a while”, saying he had started to “see the world… through a screen and not my eyes”.

Please read x

A photo posted by @teddysphotos on

The Thinking Out Loud singer recently returned to social media, with a light blue picture posted on his Instagram and Twitter profiles, prompting speculation that new music was on the way.

He also wrote this year’s X Factor winner’s single, When Christmas Comes Around, which debuted at number three in the charts.

Ed’s news has made a lot of people feel better about 2017.

Ed gave his first official return performance in a charity gig at the Natural History Museum at the end of November, days after it was reported that Princess Beatrice had accidentally cut him on the face when a party prank went wrong as she was pretending to “knight” singer James Blunt with a ceremonial sword.

Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)
Showing off a scar on his cheek, Ed told the audience: ”It’s nice to be back. I’ve had a whole year off. I went to Japan for about a month and hung out with Japanese people. Got my face cut open, anyone read about that?”

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz UK, Ed Sheeran,

