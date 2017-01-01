Ed Sheeran has big news to share…

Ed Sheeran has announced the end of his break from music, with new material arriving on Friday.

The singer-songwriter, 25, posted a video on Twitter in which he waves to fans while smiling and holding up a piece of white A4 paper with the words “New music coming Friday!!” scrawled on it.

Ed Sheeran (Brian Lawless/PA) He then puts the sheet of paper in his mouth and drops it.

The star announced a year ago that he was “taking a break… to travel the world and see everything I missed”, but promised fans he would be back with his third album, which he called “the best thing I have made so far”.

He also announced he would disappear from “my phone, emails and all social media for a while”, saying he had started to “see the world… through a screen and not my eyes”.

The Thinking Out Loud singer recently returned to social media, with a light blue picture posted on his Instagram and Twitter profiles, prompting speculation that new music was on the way.

He also wrote this year’s X Factor winner’s single, When Christmas Comes Around, which debuted at number three in the charts.

Ed’s news has made a lot of people feel better about 2017.

Ed gave his first official return performance in a charity gig at the Natural History Museum at the end of November, days after it was reported that Princess Beatrice had accidentally cut him on the face when a party prank went wrong as she was pretending to “knight” singer James Blunt with a ceremonial sword.