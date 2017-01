Ed Sheeran has announced dates for his European tour and we've made the line-up.

The singer will take to Dublin's 3Arena April 12 and 13.

My tour starts this March. UK & Euro dates on sale Thurs 2 Feb 10am. Dates for Latin America announced later today x pic.twitter.com/CnsdI2SCrS — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feburary 2 at 10am from all usual ticketmaster outlets.