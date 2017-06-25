Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran feeling the nerves as he headlines Glastonbury

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 10:38 pm

Ed Sheeran admitted he was battling nerves as he stepped out to headline the last night of this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The chart-topping star opened his set on the Pyramid Stage with a rousing rendition of his hit Castle On The Hill, before pausing to speak to the huge crowd.

“Glastonbury, how are you doing?” he said.

“I have to admit, I’m very nervous, but I’m very excited, very excited.”

Sheeran, 26, asked those fans that knew his songs to sing along, and those that did not to “pretend that you know them”.

He later quipped that they could even make up the lyrics.

The singer said this year’s set was very different to his first Glastonbury experience in 2011, when he performed to “about 500 people”.

Sheeran then launched into a string of his hits, including Eraser, Bloodstream and The A-Team.

Entertainment, Music, UK, Showbiz, Sheeran, UK, Ed Sheeran, Glastonbury

