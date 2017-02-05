Ed Sheeran fan forced to ‘sell car and move house’ after using ticket resale site

An Ed Sheeran super fan has taken to twitter to claim that she has to move back to her parent's house and sell her car after using a ticket resale site to secure tickets to his Manchester show.

All I wanted was 2 see your face instead I got scammed, paid £1329.41 for tickets!Now havin 2 move back home and sell my car ☹️ @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/RnSF9rTwVg — Charlotte (@Charlot11800311) February 2, 2017

Charlotte thought she was paying €440 for all three tickets, turns out that was the price for one ticket.

Confronting trolls on Twitter, the fan explained that she was in just a hurry to get tickets that she didn’t double check the price.

She only noticed her mistake upon receiving her confirmation email.

@eggmund1 @edsheeran the kind of fans that are trying to hurry to get tickets!! Thought it was £440 for 3 tickets turns out that's each! — Charlotte (@Charlot11800311) February 2, 2017

Ed Sheeran has urged his fans not to engage with ticket touts who are trying to sell tickets to his tour for double the price.

My tour starts this March. UK & Euro dates on sale Thurs 2 Feb 10am. Dates for Latin America announced later today x pic.twitter.com/CnsdI2SCrS — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017

"We are vehemently opposed to the unethical practices that occur in the secondary market,” a representative for Sheeran has said.

"We have written to each of our partners, be them promoters, venues or ticketing companies detailing the way in which we expect tickets to be sold: direct to fans”.

"We are aware and deeply concerned about the websites in question and have urged all fans not to engage with them in order to avoid being ripped off with higher prices or, potentially, counterfeit tickets.

"Once again, we urge all fans to only purchase tickets through official vendors."