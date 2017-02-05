Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran fan forced to ‘sell car and move house’ after using ticket resale site

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 04:29 pm

An Ed Sheeran super fan has taken to twitter to claim that she has to move back to her parent's house and sell her car after using a ticket resale site to secure tickets to his Manchester show.

Charlotte thought she was paying €440 for all three tickets, turns out that was the price for one ticket.

Confronting trolls on Twitter, the fan explained that she was in just a hurry to get tickets that she didn’t double check the price.

She only noticed her mistake upon receiving her confirmation email.

Ed Sheeran has urged his fans not to engage with ticket touts who are trying to sell tickets to his tour for double the price.

"We are vehemently opposed to the unethical practices that occur in the secondary market,” a representative for Sheeran has said.

"We have written to each of our partners, be them promoters, venues or ticketing companies detailing the way in which we expect tickets to be sold: direct to fans”.

"We are aware and deeply concerned about the websites in question and have urged all fans not to engage with them in order to avoid being ripped off with higher prices or, potentially, counterfeit tickets.

"Once again, we urge all fans to only purchase tickets through official vendors."

