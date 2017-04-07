Ed Sheeran concert organisers have sent this warning to fans ahead of Irish shows

Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

With Ed Sheeran’s Irish gigs only days away, concert bosses have issued a warning to anyone wanting to get their hands on some last minute tickets.

Aiken Promotions are urging fans to beware of fraudulent and invalid tickets.

“We are once again cautioning fans NOT to purchase tickets via ANY secondary sellers or ANY unofficial source,” Peter Aiken has said.

To make sure this doesn’t happen they’ve suggested the following:

1.Do not buy from Any secondary site.

2.Do not buy from Any third party.

3.Do not buy from Unofficial selling sites

4.Do not buy from Individual sellers

He the added: “Purchasing from these sites / secondary sellers can result in huge financial loss and disappointment for fans who could potentially arrive at the venue having been sold counterfeit tickets, only to be refused entry without recourse”.

The Shape of You singer will be playing Dublin's 3Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

