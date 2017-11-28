Ed Sheeran and Dermot O'Leary to front London Irish Centre fundraiser

Ed Sheeran and Dermot O'Leary will front a London Irish Centre fundraiser next summer.

Sheeran will join O'Leary, on June 19 for a night of music at the gala event in the Irish community centre.

The London Irish Centre (LIC) launched its annual Christmas Appeal today and every donation of £10 or more will be in with a chance to win tickets.

The wait is finally over... Our HUGE announcement is here! Today, we launch our Christmas Appeal with huge Ed Sheeran and Dermot O'Leary event announcement. #GivingTuesday.https://t.co/fIhErrGmLf pic.twitter.com/fDzbuvXeNs — London Irish Centre (@LDNIrishCentre) November 28, 2017

The annual appeal raises funds for the charity’s work in providing care, culture and community to the most vulnerable Irish in London.

Sean Kennedy, CEO of the LIC is excited about the new addition to the lineup.

He said: “We are hugely excited to be announcing this very special event to kick off our annual Christmas Appeal.

"We are deeply grateful to our patron Dermot O’Leary and our newest supporter, global superstar, Ed Sheeran for supporting our charity’s work with the Irish in London. Please donate generously.”

Dermot O'Leary says it is a big honour to be patron of the LIC.

He said: "I'm very proud of my Irish heritage, my parents were part of the post war generation of immigrants who came to London to find a new life, so the London Irish community is one that is very close to my heart. I'm looking forward to helping LIC both promote Irish culture and to help them with their equally important role of helping the vulnerable in the local community.”

Ways to donate:

Online: www.londonirishcentre.org

Text: LICC17 £10 to 70070 to donate £10.

Cheque/card/cash: Call 020 7916 2222 or post to or visit 50-52 Camden Square, NW1 9XB