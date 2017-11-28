Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ed Sheeran and Dermot O'Leary to front London Irish Centre fundraiser

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 03:54 pm

Ed Sheeran and Dermot O'Leary will front a London Irish Centre fundraiser next summer.

Sheeran will join O'Leary, on June 19 for a night of music at the gala event in the Irish community centre.

The London Irish Centre (LIC) launched its annual Christmas Appeal today and every donation of £10 or more will be in with a chance to win tickets.

The annual appeal raises funds for the charity’s work in providing care, culture and community to the most vulnerable Irish in London.

Sean Kennedy, CEO of the LIC is excited about the new addition to the lineup.

He said: “We are hugely excited to be announcing this very special event to kick off our annual Christmas Appeal.

"We are deeply grateful to our patron Dermot O’Leary and our newest supporter, global superstar, Ed Sheeran for supporting our charity’s work with the Irish in London. Please donate generously.”

Dermot O'Leary says it is a big honour to be patron of the LIC.

He said: "I'm very proud of my Irish heritage, my parents were part of the post war generation of immigrants who came to London to find a new life, so the London Irish community is one that is very close to my heart. I'm looking forward to helping LIC both promote Irish culture and to help them with their equally important role of helping the vulnerable in the local community.”

Dermot O'Leary is the charty's patron.

Ways to donate:

Online: www.londonirishcentre.org

Text: LICC17 £10 to 70070 to donate £10.

Cheque/card/cash: Call 020 7916 2222 or post to or visit 50-52 Camden Square, NW1 9XB


KEYWORDS

Ed SheeranDermot O'LearyLondon Irish CentreLondonIrelandCharity

More in this Section

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds visit Powerscourt

Ed Sheeran snubbed in main Grammy awards as Jay-Z leads nominees

Main category nominees for 60th annual Grammys

Laura Whitmore posts incredible picture from Bali’s volcanic eruption


Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »