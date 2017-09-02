EastEnders viewers cannot keep up as tensions rise before next week’s showdown

Confusion is growing among EastEnders fans following the last episode before Monday’s explosive game-changing event.

Friday-night’s show saw some unexpected bombshells, heightening the suspense surrounding the looming disaster that the soap’s creators have promised will “shatter the Square” during the Walford In Bloom event.

Steven Beale (Aaron Sidwell) learned both that his partner Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) is pregnant and stepmother Jane (Laurie Brett) had uncovered his cancer diagnosis lies.

Meanwhile, Fi Browning (Lisa Faulkner) gave a rare emotional revelation about her past to Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) before hinting via a phonecall that she had something going on with Josh Hemmings on the side of her revenge plot with Max Branning (Jake Wood) – and also attempted to kiss Mick.

As the gradually intertwining storylines reached boiling point, viewers struggled to keep up.

One confused fan commented on Twitter: “Omg this is so messy!! Fi-Max-Fi-Josh-Max-Carmel-Steven-Abi & now that Abi is Preggo! #EastEnders.”

Another added: “Omg.. Fi has connections with Josh! Oh this game is getting seriously confusing I need to go and have a lie down… #EastEnders”

Perhaps some of the questions will be answered when EastEnders continues on Monday at 8pm on BBC 1.