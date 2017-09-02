Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

EastEnders viewers cannot keep up as tensions rise before next week’s showdown

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 07:12 am

Confusion is growing among EastEnders fans following the last episode before Monday’s explosive game-changing event.

Friday-night’s show saw some unexpected bombshells, heightening the suspense surrounding the looming disaster that the soap’s creators have promised will “shatter the Square” during the Walford In Bloom event.

Steven Beale (Aaron Sidwell) learned both that his partner Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) is pregnant and stepmother Jane (Laurie Brett) had uncovered his cancer diagnosis lies.

Meanwhile, Fi Browning (Lisa Faulkner) gave a rare emotional revelation about her past to Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) before hinting via a phonecall that she had something going on with Josh Hemmings on the side of her revenge plot with Max Branning (Jake Wood) – and also attempted to kiss Mick.

As the gradually intertwining storylines reached boiling point, viewers struggled to keep up.

One confused fan commented on Twitter: “Omg this is so messy!! Fi-Max-Fi-Josh-Max-Carmel-Steven-Abi & now that Abi is Preggo! #EastEnders.”

Another added: “Omg.. Fi has connections with Josh! Oh this game is getting seriously confusing I need to go and have a lie down… #EastEnders”

Perhaps some of the questions will be answered when EastEnders continues on Monday at 8pm on BBC 1.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Entertainment, UK, Soaps, Showbiz, EastEnders, Reaction, UK, BBC 1, EastEnders, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Nicole Scherzinger hints she could soon be ready to marry

The X Factor returns tonight with beat-boxing, boy bands and Brazilian dancing

Donald Trump’s election presents South Park with a dilemma

Joining Han Solo film is ‘dream come true’, says Paul Bettany


Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 