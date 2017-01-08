EastEnders to bid an emotional - and dramatic - farewell to Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell

EastEnders fans are still reeling following the horrific end to the lives of Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell on New Year’s Day.

And now the BBC soap is set to say a final farewell to the sisters – played by Samantha Womack and Rita Simons – as images from their funeral have been released.

The emotional shots see Ronnie’s new husband Jack Branning, played by Scott Maslen, joined by the sisters’ mother Glenda (Glynis Barber) and brother Danny (Liam Bergin) while looking down into the grave.

EastEnders (BBC) Ronnie and Roxy died together in a pool, hours after Ronnie tied the knot to Jack.

Roxy jumped into their hotel’s pool first, after drinking a large amount of champagne, and was unable to get back up for air.

Sensing her danger, Ronnie jumped in after her, but was pulled down by the weight of her wedding dress.

The episode, which will air on January 20, will no doubt be a weepy one – especially following Jack’s announcement that he may leave Albert Square for good following his wife’s death.

But, in true EastEnders style, it probably won’t be a drama-free affair, thanks to emotions in Walford running high following the shock death and certain characters struggling to keep their feelings to themselves.

It all begs the question: will the sisters get the send-off they deserve?