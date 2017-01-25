Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals secret to her National Television Award win

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 09:51 pm

EastEnders star Lacey Turner was voting for somebody else to win the National Television Award she scooped, her co-star Danny Dyer has revealed.

The actress scored the serial drama performance prize for her portrayal of Stacey Slater’s battle with post-partum psychosis.

Lacey Turner in the press room with the Best Serial Drama Performance Award (Ian West)
However, she had voted for Emmerdale star Danny Miller to take home the gong, according to her co-star.

Danny said: “I’m so proud of Lacey, she is too good for her own good. I’ve told her to be s******.

“She was voting for Danny Miller, insane behaviour.”

Danny Dyer with Lacey Turner who won the Best Serial Drama Performance Award for her role as Stacey Slater (Ian West/PA)
Clutching her award backstage, Lacey added: “I was so sure I was staying in my seat. It was a bit of a shock.

“It is so lovely to be supported and to be able to go away and come back and have the same amount of love is phenomenal.

“I’m hoping Stacey will have a happier year since she’s been through so much. They have lots of surprises planned and some brilliant stories.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

And the best-dressed stars at the National Television Awards are...

You will never believe what Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness did on the NTA's red carpet

Ant and Dec become first winners at National Television Awards... obviously!


Lifestyle

Live music review: Black Sabbath

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 