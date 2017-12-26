EastEnders’ Jo Joyner thanks fans after return to the soap

EastEnders star Jo Joyner has thanked fans after making a surprise return to the soap – but said her visit is not permanent.

The Christmas Day episode saw Joyner’s alter ego Tanya make a shock reappearance and witness daughters Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) fall from the roof of the Queen Vic.

After keeping her return under wraps, she wrote on Twitter: “Merry Christmas to all!

“Judging by my timeline it was worth all the Saturdays in the rain. Thanks for all the love guys. It’s only a visit but stay with us….. are my girls alright?”

The finale of the Christmas episode saw Lauren and Abi fall to the ground after trying to help their father Max (Jake Wood) in an explosive finale.

The dramatic scenes came three months after Jossa and Fitzgerald announced they were leaving the BBC1 soap.