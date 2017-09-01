Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

EastEnders fans fear for Jane as she steps up to Steven’s lies

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 09:14 pm

EastEnders fans have been left terrified for the future of Jane Beale after she bravely stepped up to her devious stepson Steven.

Friday-night’s episode saw the long-running character (Laurie Brett) threaten to expose his brain tumour ruse after discovering the truth by overhearing him talking near a baby monitor.

However, the look on Aaron Sidwell’s character’s face after his efforts to keep the lies going suggested her move may have been a dangerous one.

When he thanked her for keeping her discovery secret, she told him to come clean to his father or she would do it for him.

One worried viewer commented over Twitter: “Jane’s just signed her death certificate” while another warned Steven: “you better not kill jane!!!”

The rise in tensions comes in the lead-up to a major event on Monday that threatens to change characters’ lives.

A trailer by the show’s creators promises “24 hours will shatter the square”.


