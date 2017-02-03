Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

EastEnders fans disappointed after Friday's episode cancelled

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:22 pm

EastEnders fans have been left fuming after Friday night’s episode was cancelled.

At the end of Thursday night’s programme, BBC One’s announcer told viewers they will have to wait until Monday night for the next episode.

Instead the channel will be showing an hour-long version of Spy In The Wild – a nature show that uses animatronic creatures to get close to wildlife.

Thursday’s show ended on a cliffhanger after Louise and her pals leaked nude photos of Shakil.

Fortunately, viewers are expected to be treated to a double billing next week to make up for it.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, BBC One, EastEnders, Spy In The Wild,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Here’s who’ll be on Graham Norton’s couch tonight

Andrew Garfield could not stop swearing after silent retreat to prepare for role

Sharkwater director Rob Stewart missing after dive off Florida

Kings Of Leon announce major Dublin gig


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

My best gig ever: New book asked people to recall their favourite concert

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 