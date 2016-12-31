Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Early curtain call for Snow White panto days after Scotty T leaves

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 03:35 pm

A pantomime has closed early amid claims about pay from its stars.

The production of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, being staged in a Big Top-type marquee in Leeds called the White Rose Theatre, featured Geordie Shore star Scotty T as the Prince, as well as former Brookside actor Louis Emerick and veteran comic Jimmy Cricket.

The panto opened on December 8 but ran into problems before Christmas when Scotty T left, posting a statement on social media claiming he had been paid only 10% of his fee.

Louis Emerick (Ian West/PA)
He said at the time: “I would like to apologise to everyone who had purchased tickets for the event and I’m sorry that I will no longer be part of this performance.”

Now the entire production, which was in the grounds of the former Tetley Brewery in the city, has been shut down just days before it was due to finish its run.

A statement on the theatre’s website said: “It is with the deepest regret and our sincere apologies to patrons that due to industrial issues that Liberty Events (Leeds) Ltd hereby advise the remaining scheduled performances of the pantomime Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs at the White Rose Theatre, Leeds, are cancelled.”

It said tickets for performances from December 29 would be refunded.

Louis told BBC Radio Leeds: “We turned up today with the intention of working and found out it had been cancelled, the place had started to be gutted out.

“We’ve carried on working in good faith with promises the money would come forward, but that never happened.”

