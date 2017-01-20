Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Duncan James loves being Hollyoaks' most hated

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 07:12 am

Blue star Duncan James has said he loves playing his cheating Hollyoaks character because it’s a refreshing change to be hated.

The singer joined the cast of the Channel 4 soap as DS Ryan Knight who is engaged to Amy Barnes (Ashley Slanina-Davies), but viewers were shocked to see him betray poor Amy by having a one-night stand with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) after a row with his fiancee.

Ryan had been blackmailed by Goldie (Chelsee Healey) who videoed the night of passion, and this coming week he will be exposed when the recording is screened in front of Amy and his police colleagues.

Duncan said: “I really enjoy playing Ryan. It’s a nice contrast for me because I have always been kind of known as a nice guy in Blue, and it’s nice to play a part that is actually a bit of a numpty, and a bit of a conniving, controlling kind of person.

“I don’t think Ryan is that popular, so it’s nice to play somebody unpopular – when I like to think I’ve always been quite popular myself.”

He said that the popularity of Amy’s ex Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) helped to make Ryan a villain.

Duncan explained: “It makes him more hated and more disliked. It’s fun playing a part like that because you can really get your teeth into it and make people react at home. It creates more of an emotion in somebody watching at home – which is what you want at the end of the day.”

